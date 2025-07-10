Letter: Peace prize? Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Exactly which “peace” is our felon-in-chief being nominated for this prestigious award? Is it the peace between Israel and Hamas which he pledged to form on his first day in office, which has yet to appear? Or is it the peace between Russia and Ukraine which he claims would be unnecessary because Russia would never have brutally invaded Ukraine if he had been in office. Biden’s fault, I guess. What was Netanyahu thinking? I guess he was just courting favor with Donnie J. But there is one thing he may not have considered.

T-rump probably thinks it is the Nobel Piece Prize; where he gets a piece of the 31 million Swedish kroner fortune that Alfred Nobel left in his will to fund the prize. No matter, let’s all hope he doesn’t win and tarnish the achievements of all the previous, deserving winners.

— Richard Evans

Spencer