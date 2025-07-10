Kannapolis Church of God holding Operation Christmas Child donation luncheon Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Church of God is inviting interested parties to join them in an effort to share joy around the world.

The church, located at 2211 West A Street, Kannapolis, will be the site of a Christmas in July luncheon on Sunday to support Operation Christmas Child, the Samaritan’s Purse’s annual event to spread the Gospel and Christmas cheer throughout the world, one shoebox full of toys at a time.

The meal, which reportedly features ham and all the trimmings, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Bring shoebox items or monetary donations to join in.

Items for the shoeboxes include: balls, yo-yos, stuffed animals, cards and other toys; new clothing and shoes, backpacks, other school supplies, sunglasses, flashlights, hair accessories, sewing kits, puzzles, water bottles, and personal care/hygiene items (hairbrushes, toothbrushes, wash cloths, colorful adhesive bandages, etc.).

More needed items are included on the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child website.

The church also has a specific Amazon wishlist available.

While the packing of those boxes won’t take place until later in the year, the church is having the Christmas in July event to start collecting items.

Rebecca Ketner Osborne, of Kannapolis Church of God, is one of the organizers of the event. She said that getting involved in Operation Christmas Child was a no-brainer

“It is all about evangelism, spreading the love of Jesus Christ with the world one shoebox at a time” Osborne said. “We have individually packed boxes for several years but collectively came together as a church for the first time last year and completed our first packing party together with all ages. We reached our goal of 500 shoebox gifts and hope to do the same or more this year.”

Osborne said what happened next was as much a blessing for the box recipients as the box stuffers.

“It was a wonderful intergenerational fellowship,” she said. “People from other churches came, and it was fun knowing we all have a part in helping to reach children across the world with God’s great love. Children not only receive a shoebox gift, they hear about the Gospel of Jesus — the greatest gift of all and then go out and share with their communities.

“The impact is tremendous, especially when they have the opportunity to enroll in a discipleship program that comes with the gift. It is so awesome and encouraging to hear first hand stories like Natasha Ivanova’s of how her gift dramatically changed the course of her life.”

According to information submitted from Samaritan’s Purse, Ivanova was born with a physical deformity a few years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and was placed in a state-run orphanage in Eastern Europe where she could get an education. There, she received a shoebox gift that changed her life and helped her find God.