Incidents and felony arrests — July 10 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred between 4:18 and 11:11 a.m. July 8.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on East Fisher Street reportedly occurred between 5:15 and 6 a.m. July 8. Total estimated loss was $950.

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation at a business on Lincolnton Road reportedly occurred between noon March 7 and 3:44 p.m. July 8. Total estimated loss was $17,190.

• A larceny on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 4 and was reported July 8.

• Personal injury from a hit and run on North Long Street at Park Avenue reportedly occurred at 4:44 p.m. July 8.

• A larceny on West 15th Street reportedly occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. July 4.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Keron Marios Hernandez Sr., 51, was charged July 7 with dissemination to minors under the age of 16, and two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

• Mason Kahleb Lewis, 19, was charged July 7 with first-degree statutory rape.

• Michael Ray Helms, 38, was charged July 7 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Joseph Paul Howell Jr., 21, was charged July 7 with possession of more than five counterfeit tools, assault on a female, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.