Gene Nichol: The front edge of authoritarianism Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Gene Nichol

I’m glad to see the new governor has found his veto pen. It takes some courage. Especially in a state where the leadership of the General Assembly and the Supreme Court are committed to crushing constitutional democracy.

But if the 2024 elections proved anything, they showed, at the least, that Tar Heels want divided government. It’s not coincidence that non-gerrymandered, statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and superintendent of schools went Democratic. It may have helped that Republicans ran maniacs for most of the positions, but that, apparently, is their jam.

I thought, particularly, it took guts to veto the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) partnership bills. House Bill 318 would have required sheriffs to notify ICE officials before releasing individuals subject to detainer requests — even if that violates the Bill of Rights. Senate Bill 153 would have demanded expanded cooperation with ICE by an array of state agencies and subjected local officers to ICE immigration training — whatever that might be.

Governor Stein, in his veto statements, said “at a time when law enforcement is stretched thin (Sen. Bill 153) would take state law enforcement officers away from their existing duties and force them to act as federal agents.” And H.B. 318 sought to require “sheriffs to hold people beyond the time they would otherwise be released” under constitutional strictures. As we’ve learned in North Carolina, the 14th amendment doesn’t disappear just Republicans don’t like it.

Now we do the familiar dance — seeing if Republicans can muster enough Democratic support to override Stein’s veto. House Speaker Dustin Hall protested that “Stein stands with criminal illegal aliens and the most radical elements of his party.” Sen. Berger claimed Stein “would rather prioritize his far-left donors and their dangerous open-border policies over the citizens of North Carolina.”

These are the well-trod paths of our politics. “Open borders,” “far left radicals,” “dangerous criminals.” But I’m guessing something else is happening here.

Under our constitutional structure North Carolina is not required to help the federal government do its work, to let its officers be “commandeered” by the national government. And, for me, 2025 is not 2020, or 2010. Lots of Tar Heels want nothing whatsoever to do with ICE and its cohorts in immigration torment under the pernicious command of the Trump administration. We’re not hot to be junior partners in the new, unfolding, American authoritarianism.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, playing the bully, has explained: “We are not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. We’re coming.” He threatened to arrest the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles for getting in his way. Homan’s boss (Trump) brought the National Guard and Marines into Los Angeles — over the objections of local leaders — thinking he’d be able to start a violent confrontation if he couldn’t find one.

Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, explained: “We’re here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership (of) the governor and mayor.” She knows even less about federalism than habeas corpus.

Later, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was thrown to the floor and handcuffed by DHS agents for asking Noem a question. Republican Susan Collins said she couldn’t possibly imagine a justification for one being so “manhandled and physically removed.” At least Padilla wasn’t arrested by ICE folks like Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark and Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey.

And he wasn’t brutalized as thoroughly as California landscaper Narcisco Barranco — with no criminal record, who has been here nearly 30 years — who was seized by a slew of masked, unidentified, guns-drawn, ICE officers while mowing the grass at IHOP. Then the small, older man was beaten relentlessly while in an ICE vehicle. The federal officers were perhaps relieved that Barranco’s three U.S. Marine sons weren’t there to witness the drubbing.

I pray North Carolina law enforcement officers have nothing to learn from ICE.

Gene Nichol is a professor of law teaching courses in the constitution and federal courts at the University of North Carolina School of Law.