Filing for elections continues as Kannapolis mayoral seat officially contested Published 12:09 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — Filing for local elections began on Monday, and the city of Kannapolis already has what appears to be a heavily-contested mayoral seat.

Kannapolis City Council Member Doug Wilson filed for the mayoral election on Monday, and his name was joined by incumbent Mayor Darrell Hinnant on Tuesday.

Hinnant is the longest-serving member of the Kannapolis City Council, serving as a council member for 12 years starting in 2001 before being elected mayor in 2013, a seat he has held since.

Wilson is far from inexperienced himself, having served on the City Council since 2013 and having spent time as mayor pro tem.

For more information on the Kannapolis mayoral election, read salisburypost.com/2025/03/15/wilson-announces-plans-to-run-for-kannapolis-mayor/.

Phil Goodman filed for election to the unexpired seat of Tom Kincaid on Wednesday. This is Goodman’s second foray into Kannapolis politics, as he filed for election in 2021 but announced that he was dropping out of the race before Election Day.

Kincaid’s seat is up for reelection because he resigned from the City Council in December of 2023. Kincaid was subsequently reappointed in January of 2024. Kincaid’s following term then ran only through the next Kannapolis election cycle as he is legally treated as an appointment to an empty seat.

Whoever is elected to Kincaid’s seat will serve the remaining two years on his term instead of the standard four years.

Incumbent Dianne Berry and challengers Zach Erwin, Jamie Richardson and Jayne Williams filed for the Kannapolis City Council election on Monday.

In Rockwell, Mayor Chuck Bowman filed for reelection on Tuesday. Bowman is in the midst of his first term as mayor after following longtime Mayor Beau Taylor. Before that, he spent 14 years as a member of the Rockwell Board of Aldermen.

Jay Stake also filed for reelection to the Rockwell Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. Stake is in the midst of his first term on the board of aldermen after being elected in 2023 to fill the seat vacated by Justin Crews’ decision not to run for reelection.

Jimmy Holmes filed for election to the Rockwell Board of Aldermen on Monday.

In Landis, incumbents Tony Corriher and Darrell Overcash filed on Tuesday for reelection to the only two Landis Board of Aldermen seats open in 2025. Both Corriher and Overcash have spent multiple terms as members of the board and both had their reelection uncontested in 2021.

For East Spencer, incumbent Mayor Barbara Mallett and incumbent Alderman Shawn Rush both filed for the election on Monday,

In Cleveland, John Brown and Jeanette Rankin both filed for reelection to the Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Both Brown and Rankin are incumbents, but there is a bit of difference in their time on the board. Rankin has almost two years on the board while Brown was appointed to the board after Gerald Osborne stepped down in April.

For Salisbury, incumbent Mayor Tamara Sheffield filed for reelection and Nina Thomas filed for election to the City Council on Monday.

Incumbent Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhardt filed for reelection on Monday.

Positions without candidates after the first three days include:

Cleveland mayor

One Cleveland Board of Commissioners seat

Two East Spencer Board of Aldermen seats

Two Granite Quarry Town Council seats

Three Salisbury City Council seats

Three Spencer Board of Aldermen seats

The filing opened on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located in the Rowan Community Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury. Filling will run through noon on Friday, July 18.

Candidates can also submit the required notice, if certified, via mail or courier service. Notices must be submitted in person or by mail, they cannot be submitted by a surrogate.