Disenchanted! – Lee Street theatre brings a royal twist to the stage with summer musical comedy Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Submitted

This summer, Lee Street theatre is inviting guests to forget everything they know about princesses. From July 11–26, join the Salisbury-based troupe for Disenchanted!, a hilarious, subversive musical comedy that reimagines your favorite fairy tale royals — with a whole lot more sass and a lot less sparkle.

Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.leestreet.org.

Featuring a powerhouse cast of local talent, Disenchanted! stars Jessica Rey Jax, Jenni Nicole, Lauren Wilson, Bee Williams, Raquel Oden, Dana McGuire, Raven Monroe, Nikki Dunn, Wendy Weant and Jaylyn Powell. These princesses are anything but damsels in distress — they’re here to reclaim their stories with bold humor, catchy songs and some royal real talk.

The performance is directed and designed by Rod Oden, with music directed by Vicki Harvell, choreography by Amanda Becker, and assistant direction by Lindsey-Litka-Montes. The creative team also includes Kenzie Cloninger (stage manager), Sarah Deutsch (costume design), Evan Moreno, Lee Street’s summer intern and Catawba College student (wig and makeup design), and Fia Goudes (sound engineer). Scenic support and A2 comes from Teresa Greene, another Lee Street summer intern and fellow Catawba College student.

Please note: Disenchanted! is packed with sparkle, sass and a healthy dose of naughty humor. This is not your childhood fairy tale — these royals are all grown up and ready to set the record straight with sharp wit, bold songs and a lot of attitude. Adult content and strong language make this musical best suited for mature audiences who can handle their happily-ever-afters with a twist.

Tickets are $25 for general theatre seating, or upgrade your night with exclusive table seating for two, located right up front for a more personal experience. Table guests will enjoy full table service throughout the performance — perfect for date night, a girls’ night out or anyone ready for an evening of royally outrageous fun.

Disenchanted! is the musical you didn’t know you needed — cheeky, empowering and totally unforgettable.

Reserve your seats today at leestreet.org and don’t miss your chance to see what happens when the tiaras come off.