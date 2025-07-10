Communities in Schools collecting needed supplies Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — Communities in Schools of Rowan County is hosting a back-to-school supply drive and seeking local contributions.

“Communities in Schools works to solve problems impeding student performance,” Director James Davis said in an email on Tuesday. “Supplying essential supplies helps kids to have the resources they need to engage in their education, whether it happens at home or in classrooms.”

Those benefits are multi-pronged.

“Having access to supplies helps both kids and their families to calm their anxiety, therefore enabling them to focus on their studies,” Davis said. “This program is part of our bigger objective to meet basic needs, which are vital to our Integrated Student Support philosophy.”

Communities in Schools is seeking several different types of back-to-school items.

Writing and drawing supplies include: No. 2 pencils (pre-sharpened preferred), blue/black ink pens, highlighters (multi-color packs), dry erase markers (low-odor), colored pencils, crayons (24-count) and washable markers.

Hygiene and wellness items include: tissues (travel packs or boxes), hand sanitizer (travel size), disinfecting wipes and refillable water bottles (BPA-free).

Paper products include: wide-ruled and college-ruled notebook paper, composition notebooks, pocket folders and index cards (3×5, ruled).

Tech and accessories include: USB flash drives (8GB or higher), wired headphones or earbuds (for school devices) and laptop/tablet sleeves (optional, for middle/high school).

“Working directly with families and school staff, we help to identify the most urgently needed materials throughout the schools we support,” Davis said. “Every year, we revise our list around the essential items for the success of today’s kids, stressing both academic and social-emotional development.”

As Davis pointed out, the supplies extend beyond learning materials.

“This also covers hygiene items and technological accessories that meet the shifting demands of kids inside and outside the classroom,” Davis said.

This year represents the 20th year that CIS Rowan has done a school supply gathering.

“Formerly working with the Channel 9 School Tools program, we have changed our approach to better fit the academic timetable and particular needs of Rowan-Salisbury Schools,” Davis said. “Working with F&M Bank over the past ten years, we have set up drop-off locations all throughout Rowan County to simplify contributions from the neighborhood. We have expanded our work this year by founding a new collection location at the Salisbury Branch of the Rowan County Library.”

Davis pointed out that they work to meet the needs of their students throughout the year as well as at the beginning of the year.

“What distinguishes Communities In Schools is our dedication to constant collection,” he said. “We keep collecting materials throughout the year so that teachers and students can get access whenever necessary.”

As for the communities that they serve, Davis indicated they have seen an uptick in needs.

“This year we have seen a rather noticeable increase in demand for school materials,” he said. “Financial problems and rising cost of living plague many homes in our community, therefore making it more difficult for some to afford vital necessities. This year we are seeing also an unexpectedly large number of families looking for help, including some never before needed it.

“This increased need for help in several fields—including education, housing, and fundamental goods—has made the school supply drive this year much more important. We forecast a growing demand for help.”

For more information on how to help, visit the CIS Rowan Facebook page.