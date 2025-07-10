Cleveland commissioners remember late colleague Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

CLEVELAND — Gerald Osborne died on Tuesday. He was 87. The long-time town resident and civil servant left behind a legacy of love and compassion to those who knew him, which in a small town like Cleveland was pretty much everyone.

The town of Cleveland announced Osborne’s passing on Wednesday. Osborne served on the Cleveland Board for 11 years as the commissioner over water and sewer before stepping down in April. He also served on the zoning and planning board for eight years from 1976 to 1984.

According to his fellow commissioners, Osborne’s commitment to the town was unparalleled.

“He was just a really good Christian man,” Commissioner Wilson Holloway said. “He held tight to his values, and he cared a lot about the town of Cleveland. He loved his family, and he loved the town.”

Commissioner John Bradford remembers a man who was about as sharp as they come, which, packaged with his other attributes, made him an asset to Cleveland.

“Gerald was easy going, well-liked, considerate and a very smart man,” Bradford said. “He knew a lot of things about a lot of things.”

An engineer by trade, Osborne was a perfect fit to oversee the town’s water and sewer operations.

“In that sewer plant, the knowledge that he brought to the table was huge,” Mayor Pro Tem Travis Summitt said.

Summitt explained that Osborne represented everything that political governance should be.

“We did not always see eye to eye, but we had respect for each other,” Summitt said. “Sometimes, you have to agree to disagree, but there was always a ton of respect.”

Commissioner Jeanette Rankin called Osborne a gentle giant.

“He was a sweet, loving man,” she said.

Osborne’s generosity and green thumb are two things that Rankin will never forget about her former colleague.

“He had a little garden, and he would bring things to the town hall,” she said. “He would bring vegetables that he would give away.”

That generosity did not stop with food, though. He always had encouraging words or valuable advice. In Rankin’s case, she got a double dose of both.

“When I decided to run, he always gave me positive reactions to things,” she said. “He was actually one who sort of influenced me to go ahead and run.

“(Once elected) he would give me pointers on things also. That was my first time in politics, sticking my feet in the water, and he would explain things to me.”

Osborne’s way of doing things extended far beyond the boardroom. During his life in Cleveland, he paved a pathway for others to follow, constantly finding himself in positions of leadership.

“It’s a tough person to replace,” Mayor Pat Phifer said. “It doesn’t matter if he is on the board or just as an individual. Anything he did, he became a leader; town board, planning board, church, he always ended up leading.”

Osborne endeared himself to those around him through a quiet but powerful demeanor.

“When he talked, you listened,” Holloway said. “Mr. Osbourne had years of experience on that board, so when something came up and he said something, you better listen to what he said.”

Phifer said it was as much about how he carried himself as anything.

“The man did not talk the talk, he walked the walk,” the mayor said. “He had a moral compass that never pointed any way except the right way. Doesn’t make any difference what it was about. He is somebody I admired so much.”

Phifer knew Osborne from the time he was just a young boy.

“On a personal note, he was like my second dad,” Phifer said. “I grew up with his girls, and everywhere we went, I introduced him as the man who is on the board and trying to raise me. I hope that before he left this world, I finally got his respect.”

Osborne leaves behind a wife, three daughters and a son.

“Every one of his kids is an exceptional person,” Phifer said. “That is a testament to him and his wife. The apple does not fall from the tree. Every one of them is a great person.”