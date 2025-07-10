Catawba College welcomes two new trustee board members Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — Catawba College has announced the appointment of two new individuals to its board of trustees: Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association; and Tom Nash, Class of ‘87, president and owner of NGE Services, Inc.

Their nominations were approved during the board’s June 2025 meeting.

“We are honored to welcome Stewart McLaurin and Tom Nash to the board of trustees,” said Board Chair Barbara Marshall, Class of ‘72. “Both bring distinguished experience and a deep commitment to service that align with Catawba’s mission and vision. Their insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to move the college forward.”

McLaurin, a North Carolina native, has led the White House Historical Association since 2014. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its educational and preservation initiatives and broadened its national impact. With decades of experience in nonprofit management and public affairs, McLaurin is known for for his commitment to civic engagement and historical education. He serves on the Metropolitan Club Preservation Foundation, the National Trust of Scotland USA, and is a member of the Charleston Symposium Advisory Board. He was also a founding member of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. McLaurin lives in the D.C. area.

Nash is the founder and president of NGE Services, Inc., a Charlotte-based specialized contractor providing safe and high-quality right-of-way clearing and maintenance, access road construction and site grading throughout the Southeast. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Nash is known for his entrepreneurial leadership and dedication to community and workforce development. He has served on the board of the Charlotte City Club.

Nash has been a member of Catawba’s Board of Visitors for over 15 years. He is a 1987 graduate of Catawba with a degree in business administration. He resides in uptown Charlotte with his wife, Razida.

The addition of McLaurin and Nash comes at a dynamic time for the college, as Catawba continues to expand its academic offerings, invest in campus facilities, and strengthen its commitment to student success.