Alzheimer’s walk scheduled in Kannapolis: Rowan, Cabarrus county residents set to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer’s care, support and research Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — Rowan and Cabarrus county residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at an annual walk on Saturday, Oct. 4. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark located at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk immediately follows.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During this moving ceremony, walkers hold pinwheel flowers of various colors representing their personal connection to the disease.

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, nearly 12 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 210,000 people living with the disease and 381,000 caregivers.

Rowan County has an Alzheimer’s prevalence rate of 11.2 percent in its age 65 and older population.

Cabarrus County has an Alzheimer’s prevalence rate of 11.1 percent in its age 65 and older population.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Iredell Co. & Lake Norman, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Unifour, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

To register as a participant, team captain, or to learn about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus, visit act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus or call 800-272-3900.