Spencer incident confirmed as officer-involved shooting Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

SPENCER — Officials have confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting following a motor vehicle crash on Charles Street in front of North Rowan Elementary School about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell has said that one of his officers was involved in the shooting and that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.

The officer involved, he added, is on administrative leave until an internal review of the case has been concluded. Until the SBI has completed its investigation, additional details cannot be released to protect the integrity of the case.

Fewell said that it is believed the suspect is deceased, but added that he did not have official confirmation of that.

No officers or firefighters were injured in the incident. Firefighters were the original responders to the crash.

When the investigation is complete, more information may be released.