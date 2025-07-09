“Show that you are behind them” — Yard signs express public support for law enforcement Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — After a long career in law enforcement with N.C. Wildlife, ending as a captain, John Campbell decided to retire in 2015, but he was not sure that he was really done. He felt a calling, still, to put his law enforcement experience and his own strong faith together to continue to support his brothers and sisters in uniform.

Before retirement, in 2013, he began an outdoor ministry called Outdoor Revolution, a non-profit that would take people on fishing trips.

The organization started taking children at a summer camp on noodle fishing adventures well over a decade ago, and Campbell said it was “the perfect opportunity to give these kids some outdoor fun. These are, I guess what you’d call city kids, that don’t get to do things like fish often, if at all, and it gives them some connection to nature. And we have people that are now adults that came on the fishing trips when they were kids. It’s an incredible activity and opportunity.” Noodle fishing involves using pool noodles as fishing rods, so once a fish is hooked, it keeps them afloat and on the hook.

But it still wasn’t the full effect he was looking for, and after his retirement, Outdoor Revolution evolved into what is now the Blue Line Brotherhood Outdoor Revolution, a non-profit that continues to offer outdoor ministry but which focuses more and more on a full ministry to law enforcement.

Because Campbell said the connections he made and the relationships he built across law enforcement agencies is still in his heart, he continues to this day to be driven to provide a ministry of hope and support to officers.

The organization has hosted an annual banquet for 10 of the last 11 years, missing only one year during the COVID pandemic, and over the years, they have had to change venues twice to accommodate the growing number of attendees.

“We probably feed about 300 law enforcement members,” said Campbell, “and we do have to tell them this is only for the officers, not family, because we would outgrow the facility immediately.”

The event is now held at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis, which is Campbell’s hometown. The banquet takes about 30 volunteers to run each year, and “we fill the Laureate Center to capacity,” he said.

But the Brotherhood organization isn’t limited to Kannapolis police, and in fact isn’t even limited to North Carolina, although most of the agencies who have members are from this state and from the surrounding Kannapolis area.

“We have between 33 and 35 agencies represented at the banquet, including some from South Carolina,” Campbell said. “It’s really just about the friendships and the relationships we all have developed and who we then invite.”

Campbell said the organization doesn’t advertise, but primarily flies under the radar because they do what they do for the intrinsic value to the officers.

“In law enforcement, you’re going to be involved in and exposed to critical incidents that normal people won’t have any idea of how to process,” he said. “Our goal is to let officers know that they have someone they can talk to, who understands what they are trying to process and with whom they can feel safe expressing themselves.”

As an extension of that support, Campbell was trying to think of a way the community could let officers know they are supported.

About five years ago, he was contacted by the family that runs the Rowan Rodeo asking if his organization could help with parking. He was working to come up with wording for a sign that indicated parking fees would benefit the Blue Line Brotherhood, and eventually the idea of those signs turning into yard signs that could show support came to mind.

He wanted a simple message that would tell officers as they passed by on patrol that they had support from that residence. And as it has always been, he wanted faith to be a part of it.

“After all, what better way is there to offer support than to pray?” he said. And so the signs carry a simple message: Pray for Law Enforcement.

“It’s kind of like driving by a house and seeing a blue light on the front porch,” Campbell said. “An officer can know they are in an area where they are appreciated and supported. These signs do the same thing.”

He said they only started offering them about three weeks ago, and so far distribution has been local, but if he needs to get them farther afield, he’ll figure it out.

There is a $20 donation asked for each sign, and so far, he has hand delivered each one. Anyone interested can visit the Blue Line Brotherhood Facebook page and either text him or message to request a sign.

The Brotherhood does a variety of things to show support to officers, including a “Lift Kit,” which is a verbal nod to the trucks so many law enforcement drive and is a package designed to let officers who may be struggling, for whatever reason, know they are lifted up by the organization and its members.

They hold raffles as fundraisers, participate in local events with booths where people can get to know them, hold luncheons for new police recruits and offer numerous activities for officers to connect. It is designed at heart to be a group of law enforcement peers, family members and those closely involved with law enforcement to support one another, but Campbell wanted a way to include public support as well.

“I want to make sure these guys understand that they have a lot of support here,” said Campbell, “but most importantly, I want them to know that God will never leave them.”

The organization does have an advisory board of six to eight members who share Campbell’s vision and devotion. Most, if not all, are retired officers.

“It’s still a way we can give back,” Campbell said. “We went into law enforcement with the understanding we are helping others, giving back to our communities, and this is one more way to continue to do that while maintaining the connections we built, and to show new officers that they are part of a community.”

Vicki Graham, a Kannapolis resident and tremendous law enforcement supporter who, said Campbell, is “always at the department, always working to help, and who is also led by faith,” has been instrumental, he said, in helping get the sign campaign up and running. He added that Tim Templeton, a retired police captain from Concord and a lifelong friend and Brotherhood board member, has also helped get it moving.

“The first 50 signs went really fast,” he said. “We’re on our second box of 50, but we can always order more, so bring on the requests.”

“The Brotherhood is a wonderful local Christian organization that supports our police — all of our local agencies,” said Graham. “We are promoting the yard signs for the $20 donation and we want to see them everywhere.”