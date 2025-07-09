Little League softball: Tough loss for Rowan, but not over Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Staff report

SYLVA — Rowan Little League’s 12U softball all-stars lost 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday to Pitt County in the winner’s bracket final of the state tournament.

Pitt County is Rowan’s biggest rival in the Little League softball arena.

Pitt County is the state champion and goes directly to the Little League World Series as the representative of the host state.

Rowan scored four runs in the first inning to jump on top, but Pitt County tied the game at 4-all in the fourth.

Rowan went ahead 5-4 in the top of the seventh, but Pitt tied the game again in the bottom half.

In the eighth, Pitt County scored the winning run on a bunt.

Rowan was scheduled to play on Wednesday against Mallard Creek in the loser’s bracket final, with the winner of that game moving on to represent North Carolina in the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.