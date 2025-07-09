Little League softball: Season ends for Rowan 12U Published 8:43 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Staff report

SYLVA — Rowan Little League’s 12U softball all-stars lost 4-2 to Mallard Creek in the loser’s bracket final of the state tournament on Wednesday.

The game was moved up to late afternoon to avoid potential weather problems.

It was a season-ender for Rowan.

“Just didn’t bounce our way,” Rowan manager Brett Mulkey said. “Mallard Creek has a good pitcher and they got the timely hits.”

Rowan lost 6-5 in eight innings to Greenville on Tuesday.

Greenville goes directly to the World Series as the champs of the host state, while Mallard Creek will represent North Carolina in the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.