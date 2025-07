Little League softball: Rowan 8U team is state runner-up Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE — Pitt County beat Rowan’s softball all-stars 14-4 on Tuesday in the finals of the 8U state tournament held at North Mecklenburg Park.

Rowan finished as state runner-up.

•••

Rowan’s 10U team won District 2 and will start play in the state tournament in Pfafftown (NW Forsyth Little League) on Friday.