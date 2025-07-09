Incidents and felony charges — July 9 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary of a business on West Park Road reportedly occurred between 1:24 a.m. July 6 and 7:28 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss was $11,000.

• Alivia Raven Moss, 22, was charged July 8 with felony failure to appear and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on Grace Church road reportedly occurred between 6:51 and 9 p.m. July 5.

• Clay Devonte Wilson, 32, was charged July 7 with felony flee to elude and reckless driving.