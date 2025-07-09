East Spencer codifies annexation agreement with Spencer, which was scheduled to vote Tuesday night
Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025
EAST SPENCER — The town of East Spencer formally approved the non-annexation and boundary line agreement with the town of Spencer at Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, and Spencer’s board was scheduled to vote on the agreement Tuesday night.
The two towns have been in discussions on the agreement for several years, after the Rowan County Planning Department requested, in 2022, that towns and cities along I-85 that were seeing rapid development get together and discuss who, essentially, will get what.
Communities across Rowan County and the state all have what are called ETJs, which is shorthand for Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. ETJs allow a city to regulate land use and building codes in an area outside its corporate limits, and the width of an ETJ is determined by a community’s population. Cities larger than 25,000 residents typically have a three-mile ETJ, while smaller cities usually extend one mile.
But, when communities are close, those can cross, and state lines can be confusing, sometimes splitting properties in half. The county requested that communities come to their own agreements with neighboring towns in order to better clarify the lines.
State laws do not permit municipalities to require or even initiate annexation anymore, so what the agreements do is show property owners or developers which community to turn to for services, and which community zoning regulations they need to adhere to or request a change from.
ETJ residents don’t pay city taxes and can’t vote in city elections, but they are subject to the city’s land use regulations.
In the agreement between East Spencer and Spencer, East Spencer Town Manager Michael Douglas explained that the primary piece is that “everything north of Long Ferry Road could be annexed by Spencer, and everything south of Long Ferry Road could be annexed by East Spencer.”Douglas had nothing but praise for the negotiations with Spencer, saying the Town Manager Peter Franzese and the Planning Director Steve Blount had been professional and made “what could have been a stressful discussion a very manageable one.”
“We appreciate our neighbors in East Spencer partnering with us to consider future growth areas together,” said Franzese. “Our growth areas will be logical and understandable to everyone involved. This does not determine whether or not any properties will be annexed, and does not give either town the ability to initiate annexation of property. Instead, it streamlines the process that would happen in the future if a property owner determines that annexation would be desirable. This agreement spells out which town the property owner would work with, if they choose to take that step. It helps both communities plan for the future, and offer a more streamlined and user-friendly annexation process if the time comes.”
East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett said she appreciates the strong working relationship between the two towns, noting they have “always had good working relationships, but this gives us opportunities to continue to build those while sharing a desire for thoughtful, appropriate growth that benefits both communities.”