East Spencer codifies annexation agreement with Spencer, which was scheduled to vote Tuesday night

EAST SPENCER — The town of East Spencer formally approved the non-annexation and boundary line agreement with the town of Spencer at Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, and Spencer’s board was scheduled to vote on the agreement Tuesday night.

The two towns have been in discussions on the agreement for several years, after the Rowan County Planning Department requested, in 2022, that towns and cities along I-85 that were seeing rapid development get together and discuss who, essentially, will get what.

Communities across Rowan County and the state all have what are called ETJs, which is shorthand for Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. ETJs allow a city to regulate land use and building codes in an area outside its corporate limits, and the width of an ETJ is determined by a community’s population. Cities larger than 25,000 residents typically have a three-mile ETJ, while smaller cities usually extend one mile.

But, when communities are close, those can cross, and state lines can be confusing, sometimes splitting properties in half. The county requested that communities come to their own agreements with neighboring towns in order to better clarify the lines.

State laws do not permit municipalities to require or even initiate annexation anymore, so what the agreements do is show property owners or developers which community to turn to for services, and which community zoning regulations they need to adhere to or request a change from.

ETJ residents don’t pay city taxes and can’t vote in city elections, but they are subject to the city’s land use regulations.