Back to school: Landis PD hosts supply drive for area students Published 12:08 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

LANDIS — Summer break for Rowan-Salisbury Schools students is officially half-way over so those kids will be heading back to the classroom before long.

The Landis Police Department knows that every August can present a large financial burden for families sending just one or multiple children back to school. A survey by the consulting firm Deloitte indicated that last year respondents spent an average of $586 per child. The survey questioned 1,200 parents of students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“The more money they can save early on, the more wiggle room they could have for a few indulgences, as 85 percent of those surveyed said they could be influenced to splurge on their children’s must-have products, while 50 percent planned to purchase something for themselves,” the survey reported.

With that in mind, the Landis PD is hoping to make the transition from summer fun to school days a little less taxing on people’s pocketbooks.

“There has not been an increased need this year compared to previous years when it comes to families obtaining school supplies,” Chief Matthew Geelen said. “The demand remains relatively consistent, and there hasn’t been a significant change in the level of need among families.”

Those costs have not gone down and in fact are modestly more this year. In fact, according to the Consumer Price Index, which is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, costs for goods are up 2.4 percent since this time last year.

Geelen and his department know the need so they are running the school supply drive from now through Aug. 5, buts its more than just about filling back packs. It is about a broader sense of community that Geelen is cultivating.

“Events such as school supply drives and coat drives are of significant importance to me as a chief because they exemplify our department’s commitment to community engagement and service,” he said. “These initiatives allow us to directly support the needs of residents, foster trust, and strengthen positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. By actively participating in community outreach efforts, we demonstrate our dedication to the well-being and overall quality of life of those we serve, reinforcing the department’s role as a trusted partner and resource within the community.”

According to the Landis PD Facebook page, the most needed items in the supply drive include:

Notebooks and folders

Pencils, pens, crayons and markers

Backpacks

Glue sticks and scissors

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

“Parents in need of school supplies are encouraged to visit the police department to receive assistance,” Geelen said. “Our staff will be available to help and provide the necessary resources.”

Geelen mentioned that those who wish to donate can do so by dropping off school supplies on weekdays at the Landis Police Department, located at 136 N. Central Ave., Landis, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who misses that chance can also contribute at Landis’ National Night Out event on Aug. 5 that runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“We will host a ‘Cram the Cruiser’ drive where community members can drop off supplies,” Geelen said.

That event takes place at 950 Kimball Road, Landis.