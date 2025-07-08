Wreck and police incident on Charles Street, Spencer Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

SPENCER — A motor vehicle crash on Charles Street in front of North Rowan Elementary School about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, has left more questions than answers for the moment.

A truck that had visibly been involved in a crash was surrounded by police vehicles from Spencer, East Spencer and N.C. State Highway Patrol along with fire trucks from Spencer.

The scene indicates it may be more than a crash, but the investigation is in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation, and an officer on the scene said information likely will not be available until at least Wednesday.

There were mentions of injuries but no officers sustained any.

This story is unfolding and will be updated as more information becomes available.