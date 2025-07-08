Spencer chess club forming, first meeting Thursday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A new chess club is forming in Spencer. Timothy Trogdon is organizing the club that will meet weekly on Thursdays at the First Community Center of Spencer, located at 215 5th Street, Spencer. The club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first 10 people that come in will get a free chess book. Trogdon can be reached at 980-202-8130. Call ahead to reserve a place.

Chess instruction will be provided for new players. The first meeting is this Thursday, July 10.