Send in the cavalry: Rowan County mules travel to assist Texas flood victims Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Brisket 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Buzzkill 3/6 Swipe or click to see more OGT 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Jeb 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Lil' Wayne 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Charlie

MOUNT ULLA — The mules at Mountain Mule Packer Ranch know a thing or two about traveling into areas wrecked by tragedy.

Michele Toberer and her husband Michael own the Mount Ulla-based ranch. In a Monday phone call, Michele confirmed that Michael was on his way to Texas with six of their mules to assist in aid and recovery efforts for the victims of the horrific flash flooding that took place there over the weekend.

“We are always paying attention to disasters and what is going on and determining if there is a need for mules or something else we can do with resources,” Michele said. “We had our eye on the storm as it was first happening there. They started showing how bad things were pretty quickly.”

Michele said that Michael originally planned to fly out to Texas to meet with a few groups and assess the needs to decide if their mules could be of help

“Before flight came, he got calls from some organizations there that felt like they could use the mules,” Michele said. “So we switched to getting them ready for the trip.”

It is a long drive to the hill country area of Texas that has been impacted by the flash flooding. Michele said it would be a 19-hour drive without stopping but that when traveling with mules, intermittent stops are required.

According to the United Cajun Navy’s official Facebook page, they will be working with Mountain Mule Packers in Texas.

“Don’t have details exactly yet,” Michele said. “I know that even in the searching, they will be helping with that. They can cover a lot more ground with mules than they can just could on foot.”

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch was originally created to assist military training exercises, offering their animals to simulate equine transportation of gear and supplies through inhospitable warzone terrains. Since Hurricane Helene struck western North Carolina in 2024, the Toberers have been using their mules to assist in disaster zones.

“We have had several states nearby that have had similar situations, not at the level of Helene, but it creates a lot of similar situations where people are cut off from what they need to get to plus all of the cleanup,” Michele said.

Earlier this year, they took mules into West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland following weather-related incidents.

“Unfortunately, it is a lot of familiar scenes from what we saw in N.C. last year,” Michele said. “With other floods we have responded to, the focus is on the most important, finding the people and getting everyone accounted for.”

In western North Carolina, the equines from Mountain Mule Packer Ranch were particularly helpful in getting supplies to areas and people that were cut off from the rest of the public. So long as people in Texas are similarly stranded, Michele is happy that their mules can help.

“There is still a lot of damage and people become cut off from being able to get out of their driveways and bridges that are out,” Michele said. “They seem to have a great network of resources and will do a great job of getting people back on line as soon as possible.”

Although they started with a different mission in mind, Michele said they have felt called to their current role of recovery and aid assistance.

“To be very honest, it is something that we definitely feel that God led us to be in,” Michele said. “We did not set out to be in the disaster relief field. We have mules and trained them for the military and packing in the high country. That was our business but did not realize until Helene how those skills actually played over.”

The job does expose the Toberers to levels of grief that many people will never experience personally.

“We just felt led by our religion and by God that this is the path we have been on,” she said. “I would not say that I like what I am doing. We deal with a lot of heartache and pain and seeing people at their worst times, but I have always considered myself as someone who wants to help others and feel blessed to be able to do so.”

Michele said that the best thing for someone who wants to help is to go to missionmules.org.

“That is our nonprofit that we have for these types of missions,” she said. “They can find several different ways to donate there.”

Interested individuals can also sign up to be volunteers.

“Working with the mules is probably the most limited because of the skills that are needed, but we have people who are prayer warriors and people who help us on social media to get the word out,” she said. “Someone could be helping from anywhere in the country.”