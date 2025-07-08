Salisbury Elks host summer blood drive Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Elks #699 and American Red Cross will host a “Make the Right Play” blood drive on Friday, July 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Elks lodge located at 508 South Main Street in Salisbury.

Kathy Ender serves as the lodge chaplain and is the volunteer liaison for the blood drive. This is the second blood drive the lodge has coordinated in 2025.

“Our theme this time is ‘Make the Right Play,’” Ender said. “To do that, we need to come together as a community and work as a team to make the goal and get the best results.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ELKS then search by July 18 to register.

If you’re type O, B- or A- and meet eligibility requirements per the website, you can choose the Power Red Option to maximize your donation and help more patients.

“We will be serving a BBQ lunch to anyone that donates on the 18th,” a release from the Elks Lodge said.

For more information, call the Elks Lodge at 704-636-1161 or email Ender at kathyender@hotmail.com.