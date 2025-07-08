Royal Giants Park to host summer of fun Published 12:05 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

EAST SPENCER — As the town continues to grow events and activities under the Parks and Recreation umbrella, there are three summer activities residents can participate in this summer.

An adult three-on-three basketball tournament that runs through July and August kicks off July 11. Teams are made of five members, all of whom much be 18 years of age or older, and registration for each team is $250. The first game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 11 with subsequent games at 6:30 p.m. Friday nights at the park. The championship game is scheduled for Aug. 29, and the winning team will receive a $500 Visa gift card.

The town is also offering a Little League Basketball clinic Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Royal Giants. Registration is $20 and begins Tuesday, July 8. Sessions are broken into three age groups, including ages 5-8, ages 9-12 and ages 13-16.

Finally, Movie Nights Under the Stars begins Saturday, July 12, at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but bring chairs. The newly renovated concession stand will be open. The first movie of the summer will be Black Panther.

Town leaders also want residents to get the annual Southern Soul Music Festival on their calendars. The event, a day filled with live bands, a DJ, raffles and both food and craft vendors at the park is scheduled for October 4 and will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any vendors interested in participating can visit the town’s Facebook page for the link to sign up.

The splash pad at Royal Giants is open daily now from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., closed Sunday. Admission is $1.

In addition, two shelters are available for rent at the park for any event for $20 per hour for residents. Royal Giants field itself is also available for rental as is the splash pad. For information on rates and how to schedule a rental, visit the town’s website at eastspencer.gov.

The town has continued to work to improve offerings at the park based on part of the mission statement the town crafted, which says “parks and recreation provides quality recreational facilities and programs, so everyone has the opportunity to live a health and happy life while enhancing community wellness through recreation, open space and natural resources.”

Town Manager Michael Douglas said for a town as small as East Spencer, which is less than two square miles, to have a part like Royal Giants is a gift, “and we need to make sure we are both taking care of the park itself and making sure the residents have the opportunity to take advantage of all it has to offer.”

In addition to the basketball courts, baseball field and splash pad, there is a concession stand, picnic tables, shelters, and trails that are connected to the Carolina Thread Trail. There are also always summer job opportunities at the splash pad as aquatic center attendants.