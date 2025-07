Paw Pals Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Cat: Mamacita (A145578)

Stray,

Female

2 years old

Been at shelter since June 27

Very sweet, loving cat!

Dog: Brute (A145567)

Stray

Male

2 years old

Heartworm negative

Been at shelter since June 26

High energy, such a loving boy!!