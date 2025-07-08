Minor league baseball: Honeycutt homers Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen’s Vance Honeycutt walloped a home run on Sunday in a 13-7 loss against the Greensboro Bats.

It was Honeycutt’s third homer of the season and his first since May 15.

Honeycutt also walked twice, raising his season total to 41. He also struck out twice, raising his total for the season to 117 in 290 place appearances.

For the season, the former Salisbury High and UNC star, is batting .177 with 17 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .303. He has 22 steals.