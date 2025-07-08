Marching on: Faith Academy Band joins annual parade Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Caroline Fout

For the Salisbury Post

This year on the 4th of July, for the town of Faith, history was made.

It was the first time the Faith Academy Band was in the town’s annual parade. It was also the only marching band in the parade. Band Director Jon Kirk decided to enter the band in the parade because the students wanted to support their hometown.

Kirk said that he wants the kids to walk away being stronger musicians and that he wants them to set life goals and continue in music after middle school and high school.

In the beginning of the band program, it was basically ground zero. They didn’t have any stands, chairs or instruments. However, when it started, it took off like wildfire. First-time band student Lilly Self plays the flute, and she was very excited to play in the parade. She actually thought about quitting at first until she had more time with Kirk in the band and then she fell in love with it. Now, she sees herself going places with music and wants to learn more instruments.

The 4th of July parade is the final event of the Faith Academy Band 2024-2025 season.

The band has a lot of things planned for next year, including a Carowinds competition, more parades, road trips and to keep building musically.

According to Kirk, his high school band director was a big influence on him.

“He changed my life,” Kirk said. “I thought being a band director would be a fun job to do, and for 30 years it was. I had retired, but when the opportunity to lead the Faith Academy band came, I took it.”

Keep an eye out for the Patriots in motion, they have only gotten started.

(Editor’s note: Caroline Fout is a rising 6th grader at Faith Academy Charter School. She is a scout in Troop 4324 and is earning her journalism merit badge.)