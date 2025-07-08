Local golf: Tropical storm can’t stop Adams Published 2:17 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

PINEHURST — Frank Adams played in the US Kids Red White and Blue Invitational at Longleaf Golf Club over the weekend.

Adams shot 87 on Saturday.

Chantal hit Pinehurst hard on Sunday, dumping 8 inches of rain, and Adams was only able to play eight holes before the tournament was stopped, with only Saturday’s 18 holes counting.

Adams finished 39th in the 11-year-old division.

He’ll be ready for another tournament at Forest Creek on Tuesday.