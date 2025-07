Local golf: Joyce gets ace at Warrior Published 2:05 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Todd Joyce made a hole-in-one on No. 12 at Warrior Golf Club on Sunday.

Joyce, who lives in Mooresville, used a 6-iron on the 177-yard hole to record his first career ace.

The feat was witnessed by Andrew Souto, Troy Graham and Ryan Riggleman.