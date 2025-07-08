Letter: A proud American Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

My father was born a Jew in Ukraine in 1903. That makes him Jewish, not Ukrainian. Around the time of the Bolshevik Revolution, when there was mass killing of Jews in Ukraine, he escaped in a garbage scow headed for France. From France he took a boat and ended up in N.Y. … Ellis Island. He claimed July 4th as his birthday as he was so grateful he made it to America! It would hurt his heart to see what’s happening in his beloved USA.

— Randy Timoner

Salisbury