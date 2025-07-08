Lest we forget: GQ Colored/Shuford Memorial School celebrates reunion Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more The Granite Quarry Colored/Shuford Memorial Elementary School biennial reunion was attended by 70 former studnets, descendants of teachers, principals and staff. - Submitted 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Elaine Hubbard Ellis & Sharon Hubbard Scotton. - Submitted 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Sheila Martin Cox and Linda Wrice McIntyre. - Submitted 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Patricia Ellis Sifford, Nancy Krider Mitchell and daughter Tawanna Mitchell. - Submitted 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Lovetta Moore, left, presents gift to speaker Tangela Morgan. - Submitted

Staff report

The Granite Quarry Colored/Shuford Memorial Elementary School recently celebrated its 19th biennial school reunion late last month.

The theme for this event was “Lest We Forget.”

According to an email from Jan Smoot, the one-day event included a breakfast, business meeting and banquet. Seventy former students, descendants of teachers, principals and staff atttended.

Two of the oldest former students attending were Sallie Charleston Pearson formerly of Granite Quarry and Berniece Davis Howard of California who also traveled the farthest.

Tangela Morgan served as the keynote speaker. Other special guests were Dora Woods, daughter of longtime teacher Helen L. Woods and Thomasine Oglesby-Keaton-El grand niece of Mrs. Geneva I. Olgesby, Rev. Clarence J. Shuford Jr. son of the late principal Mr. C.J. Shuford Sr., and Jelani Ziyad, 2025 Scholarship recipient. The school reunion was organized in 1987 and meets the second Tuesday of the month. Theresa Wrice Phelps is the current president.

According to Smoot’s email, 1906 marks the approximate official beginning of education in the Granite Quarry area for African Americans which began at White Rock A.M.E. Zion Church under the auspice of Rev. L.C. Flowe. In 1918, students were educated in one room with one teacher. The current school building which is located on Dunns Mountain Road was erected around 1931 by members of the community and dedicated on Jan. 30, 1934.

Granite Quarry Colored School underwent several changes in its circumstance over the years resulting in name changes and in 1965 the school’s name was changed to Shuford Memorial Elementary in honor of the late Principal Clarence Jay Shuford, Sr. Mr. Andrew T. Harris was the final principal of the school which closed in 1968.