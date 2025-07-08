Lady Legion softball: Rowan splits with Mint Hill Published 7:51 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s Lady Legion softball team split a Monday doubleheader with Mint Hill at Catawba College’s Whitley Field.

Rowan won an exciting first game, 4-3, on a three-run, walk-off homer by Cressley Patterson.

Lily Kluttz and Ansley Jenkins got on base in front of the blast by Patterson.

Lanie Ruscoe pitched a strong game in the circle for Rowan.

Things didn’t go as well in the second game, as Mint Hill pounded out an 11-2 victory.

Rowan is back in action on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., hosting Caldwell County in two five-inning games.