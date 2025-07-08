Incidents and felony arrests — July 7 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Old Concord Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 3:15 and 4:01 a.m. July 3.

• A theft of a trailer from I-85 south was reported at 8:19 a.m. July 3.

• A theft of automobile accessories from Emanuel Street, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between noon July 1 and 10 a.m. July 2.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle at a business on Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between midnight and 10 a.m. July 2.

• A larceny from Parks Road reportedly occurred between 5:38 and 6:18 p.m. July 3.

• An assault on Crawford Drive reportedly occurred about 8:15 p.m. July 3.

• An assault on Old Concord Road reportedly occurred about 10:25 p.m. July 4.

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Cress School Road reportedly occurred between 12:01 and 8:30 a.m. July 5.

• A larceny from a building on Emanuel Church Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. July 3 and 11 a.m July 5.

• Laurna Ruth Malone, 64, was charged July 4 with felony assault of an individual with a disability and assault on an individual with disability.

• Paula Renee Holte, 55, was charged July 4 with discharging a firearm into an occupied property with an officer inside, assault with a deadly weapon and crime of domestic violence.

Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary on East Innes Street involving the theft of four guns and ammunition reportedly occurred about 1:26 a.m. July 3.

• Property damage from a hit and run om Summit Avenue reportedly occurred between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 3.

• Property damage from a hit and run on North Link Avenue reportedly occurred about 11 p.m. July 3.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Crosby Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 3 and 5:30 a.m. July 4,,

• A report of vandalism in which multiple tires were slashed on West Henderson Street reportedly occurred between 11:30 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m. July 4.

• An assault on West Fisher Street reportedly occurred about 3:25 p.m. July 4.

• An assault on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred about 6 p.m. July 4.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling on East Lafayette Street was made at 10:10 p.m. July 4.

• An assault on Fallsworth Court reportedly occurred about 12:20 a.m. July 5.

• A burglary on Larch Road reportedly occurred between 10 a.m. June 30 and 2:20 p.m. July 5. Total estimated loss was $700.

• A report of shots fired on Kristy Lane was made at 6:35 p.m. July 5.

• An assault with a knife on Butler Street reportedly occurred about 9:09 p.m. July 6.

• An incident of vandalism at Bell Tower Green on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred about 10:30 p.m. July 6.

• Amber Nicole Richardson, 46, was charged July 5 with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Crystal Cheryl McCain, 64, was charged July 7 with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.