High school softball: Poole shines in Colorado Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

LONGMONT, Colo. — West Rowan rising junior Reese Poole made an impact on the national level in the Independence Day Tournament held in Boulder and surrounding Colorado towns on July 2-7.

Poole plays for the Team Mojo travel ball team that went 4-2 in pool play in Colorado and won another game in its playoff bracket.

Poole, a 5-foot-1 bundle of energy, played mostly second base in the tournament. She socked six home runs in the event and was named as one of the top 10 players in the tournament in the Class of 2027.

Poole was All-State as West Rowan’s shortstop this season and hit 10 home runs.