Dozen candidates file for local elections on first day Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

SALISBURY — Filing has officially begun for local elections, as approximately a dozen candidates threw their hats into the ring on Monday.

In Salisbury, Tamara Sheffield filed for reelection to the position of mayor. Sheffield has served on the Salisbury City Council since 2017, but was appointed to the mayoral seat following the death of former Mayor Karen Alexander. Before the appointment, Sheffield was mayor pro tem.

Barbara Mallett also filed for reelection to the mayoral seat, this time in East Spencer. Mallett has served in the mayoral seat for over a decade, having first been elected in 2011. She also served on the East Spencer Board of Aldermen from 2005 to 2009. Before that, she served as town clerk and finance officer for East Spencer from 1980 to 2000.

For Kannapolis, Doug Wilson has officially filed his challenge to incumbent mayor Darrell Hinnant. Wilson has served on the Kannapolis City Council since 2013 and has spent time as the mayor pro tem.

In Granite Quarry, Brittany Barnhardt has filed for reelection to the mayoral seat. Barnhardt was first elected to the position in 2021 and is currently in her second term.

Whoever is elected to the position of mayor of Granite Quarry will serve the first four-year term, as the members of the Town Council approved a charter amendment upping the term from its previous two years.

In Cleveland, John Brown and Jeanette Rankin both filed for reelection to the Cleveland Board of Commissioners.

For East Spencer, Shawn Rush filed for reelection to the board of aldermen, a seat he has held since first being elected in 2021.

In Kannapolis, Dianne Berry filed for reelection to the City Council while Zach Erwin, Jamie Richardson and Jayne Williams filed challenges. Richardson currently serves on the town’s planning and zoning commission. Williams is not a newcomer, coming in a close fifth in the 2023 election for the City Council.

Jimmy Holmes has filed his candidacy for the Rockwell Board of Aldermen, challenging incumbents Bill Earnhardt and Jay Stake. Holmes currently serves on the town’s planning board.

In Salisbury, newcomer Nina Thomas has filed for election to the Salisbury City Council, challenging incumbents Harry McLaughlin, David Post, Carlton Jackson and Susan Kluttz.

This will be the first election for Salisbury under its new staggered terms, so the two highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms while the two lowest vote-getters will serve two-year terms.

Positions without candidates after the first day include:

Cleveland mayor

One Cleveland Board of Commissioners seat

Two East Spencer Board of Aldermen seats

Two Granite Quarry Town Council seats

Two Landis Board of Aldermen seats

Rockwell mayor

One Rockwell Board of Aldermen seat

Three Salisbury City Council seats

Three Spencer Board of Aldermen seats

The filing opened on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located in the Rowan Community Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury. Filling will run through noon on Friday, July 18.