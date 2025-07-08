Carolina Artists guild’s pop-up art show opens at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Carolina Artists guild is offering a fun and family friendly pop-up art show through July 29 at the Rowan Public Library, 201 West Fisher Street, and will be available daily for the public during library hours. It is located inside the front entrance.

The display features an assortment of watercolor, acrylic, oil, pen and ink, mixed medium, photography and more. Artist contact information is provided and artwork is available for purchase.

Guild president Mary Ellen Bennett said, “Art brightens our world and this pop-up art show is a fun way to share our members artwork with the community and will also give the public a sneak peek of our huge 36th annual Art Expo and Artist’s Showcase Gift Shop opening in mid September at the Civic Center.”

The library staff shared that the art display was perfectly matched with their children’s summer reading program “Color Your World,” which features art-related activities.

The Carolina Artists guild will meet on July 17 at 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church (Faith Center), North Jackson Street entrance. A “Make It and Take It” free, fun and interactive mini art workshop will be offered featuring how to create art using found nature materials and recycled items. Guests always welcome.