Car crashes into house, no injuries reported Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A car crashed through the side of a home on West C Street in Kannapolis just before midnight July 4. Neither the driver nor either of the two residents were injured. Submitted photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The damage to the interior of a house on West C Street that was hit by a car the night of July 4. Submitted photo 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Structural Collapse Team that responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a car into a home in Kannapolis on July 4 was able to provide temporary repairs to make the home safe until permanent repairs are made. Submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — At about 11:30 p.m. on July 4, a car crashed into the side of a house in the 2100 block of West C Street, according to officials.

The Enochville Fire Department requested assistance for two residents who were displaced by the incident that caused substantial damage to the house, but no injuries were reported.

Also responding were the Kannapolis and Atwell fire departments along with the Rowan County Rescue Squad.

Members of the structural collapse team shored up the home so the residents could safely be in the space until permanent repairs can be made.