Car crashes into house, no injuries reported
Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025
KANNAPOLIS — At about 11:30 p.m. on July 4, a car crashed into the side of a house in the 2100 block of West C Street, according to officials.
The Enochville Fire Department requested assistance for two residents who were displaced by the incident that caused substantial damage to the house, but no injuries were reported.
Also responding were the Kannapolis and Atwell fire departments along with the Rowan County Rescue Squad.
Members of the structural collapse team shored up the home so the residents could safely be in the space until permanent repairs can be made.