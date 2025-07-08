American Legion baseball: Second-round match-ups set Published 1:52 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County will be home at Newman Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Liberty Post 81 to start a best-of-three Area 3 quarterfinal series.

That’s a familiar Post number for Rowan County fans, as Post 81 was known as Eastern Randolph for many years and had some playoff battles with Rowan.

Rowan is scheduled to play on the road on Thursday at the Grady Lawson Athletic Complex at Eastern Randolph High. If a third game, is needed it would be at Newman Park on Friday.

Liberty (9-12) struggled early in the season, but went 7-3 once divisional play started and knocked out Hamlet in the first round. Hamlet was a 2 seed and had a winning record for the season, while Liberty was a 3 seed.

The other quarterfinal match-ups are Queen City (11-4) vs. High Point (19-5); Mooresville (10-4) vs. Randolph County (20-4), and the Davidson County Hawgs (22-4) vs. Union County (15-5).

Rowan County, High Point, Randolph County and Union County are the teams that have home-field advantage in the quarterfinals.

Liberty won an unusual game with Hamlet Post 49 to decide their series. The game was moved to Randolph County’s turf field at McCrary Park, but there were still plenty of tropical storm issues and play was halted due to heavy rain in the fifth inning with Liberty leading 11-5. Winning pitcher Cade McCallum, Maddox Dunn, Noah Lester, Mason Taylor and Ethan Mann had big offensive games for Liberty.

Rowan (21-5) has won 15 of its last 16 games after a 6-4 start.

Rowan has gotten outstanding pitching, especially from Kendal Sifford (5-1, 0.96 ERA) and Brant Graham (5-0, 0.21 ERA). Marshal Faw is 2-0 with three saves.

If the series goes three games, Rowan probably would turn to Eli Graham or Faw as the starting pitcher.

Rowan outfielder Cole Blevins, a UNC Wilmington commit, leads off and is batting .435 with three homers, eight doubles, 29 runs scored and 29 RBIs.

Second baseman Carter Durant, the 3 hitter, is batting .408 with a homer, nine doubles and 24 RBIs. Catcher Gaige Scruggs is batting .396 with 18 runs scored. Left fielder Faw is batting .368 with six doubles and 13 RBIs. First baseman Luke Ponczka is batting .368 with a homer, eight doubles and 12 RBIs and has been hot lately. Shortstop Eli Graham is batting .356.

Also getting regular at-bats are center fielder Bryce Knox, outfielder Drew Pegram, catcher/DH Cameron Williamson and third basemen Corbin Hales and Brant Graham.

Outfielders Dylan Carter and Ben Koontz and shortstop Cole Ludwick have been helpful when called upon.

Chase Fisher (1 win, 2 saves) has been a key man in the bullpen, along with Connor Park, Hales and Faw.

Seth Graham is in his first year as Rowan Legion head coach, replacing legend Jim Gantt. While Rowan’s scrappy attack often consists of infield hits, walks and hit batsmen, the team has managed to put some big innings together and has usually gotten enough key hits to win.

Rowan’s team relies heavily on West Rowan players, with three from Carson, two from South Rowan and one from Mooresville.