Little League softball: Rowan 12U gets tough win Published 1:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

SYLVA — Rowan County Little League’s 12U softball all-stars had a first-round bye and survived a tough game with Johnston County to reach the finals of the winner’s bracket.

Rowan trailed 1-0 until tying the game in the sixth to force extra innings.

Rowan scored six runs in the top of the seventh, including a three-run homer, and won 7-3.

Rowan will play rival Pitt County, the defending World Series champs, in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket final.

With North Carolina again being the home of the Little League World Series, the Pitt-Rowan winner will be not only the state champion, but will go directly to the Little League World Series as the host team.

If Rowan loses on Tuesday, it would not be eliminated, but would have to win the losers bracket to advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., and would have to beat a number of state champs from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia to get to the World Series. That’s the path Rowan took last summer.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — The Rowan 8U team walloped three opponents in pool play in the state tournament being held at North Mecklenburg Park.

Rowan advanced to the six-team championship bracket and is the top seed. Pitt County is the No. 2 seed. Rowan and Pitt have byes into the semifinals.