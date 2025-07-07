High school softball: All-State teams announced Published 12:11 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association announced All-State teams, including five from East Rowan, three from West Rowan and A.L. Brown, two from South Rowan and one from Salisbury.

Senior pitcher Ashley Yang made the team from Salisbury.

Freshman catcher Cressley Patterson and sophomore outfielder Leisha Carter made the team from South Rowan.

West Rowan representatives are sophomore shortstop Reese Poole, senior catcher Ellasen (EA) Nance and senior pitcher Arabelle Shulenburger.

East Rowan All-State players are senior third baseman Kori Miller, senior first baseman Eleni Miller, senior pitcher Camryn Perkins, junior shortstop Lily Kluttz and sophomore second baseman Madi Tigert.

A.L. Brown All-State players are sophomore pitcher Mary Katherine Black, sophomore outfielder Mady Baker and sophomore shortstop Myla McNeely.