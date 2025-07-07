High school basketball: Busy summer for Falcons Published 1:55 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Point guard Ja’mih Tucker has made a serious jump since last basketball season, and West Rowan head coach Dadrian Cuthbertson is counting on the point guard to lead the Falcons to good things in 2025-26.

Tucker’s quickness enabled him to lead the Falcons (8-16) in assists last season, but he’s expanded his game quite a bit. He’ll lead more and score more.

“He didn’t take any jump shots last year, so everyone could play him to drive,” Cuthbertson said. “Now he’s knocking down shots, and he’s finishing a lot stronger at the rim. He played really good basketball all summer and was a good leader for a lot of our younger guys.”

West was busy in the month of June — Catawba camp, Pfeiffer camp and trips for multiple games to East Lincoln and Asheboro. There was a scrimmage with Cox Mill. All told, the Falcons played about 20 games against stout competition.

“I liked what I saw,” Cuthbertson said. “We’ve got kids that are going to play hard. We don’t have to coach effort. We didn’t worry about the scoreboard. We just worked to get better.”

Brant Graham, a terrific shooter who will be a fourth-year starter as a senior, had football workouts and American Legion baseball, so he wasn’t able to do a lot of basketball, but he played with the Falcons at the Catawba camp.

Jalen Moten, another super shooter from mid-range or long-range, also continues to impress Cuthbertson. He had some wildly hot stretches last season as he climbed from reserve to starter.

“He’s talented, but he’s also one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached,” Cuthbertson said. “After football workouts, he’ll come to the gym to get some basketball work in, and he also works with (trainer) KP Parks. He wants to be really good, and he’s putting in the time to get there.”

All the news was not good for the Falcons over the summer, as talented big man Josiah Young played with Salisbury during the summer tournaments and scrimmages, and Cuthertson expects Young to enroll at Salisbury.

But Cuthbertson is still optimistic. He’s seen a lot of growth from Jayden “Batman” Donaldson, a varsity reserve last season, and from jayvee players such as Jaden Holmes.

Another name to know is Luke Bame, a rising freshman baseball phenom, who is playing Junior Legion ball, but also had time to make an impression on Cuthbertson in hoops.

“Luke is a really good athlete and he plays hard,” Cuthbertson said. “He scored a lot of the points for West Rowan Middle School last year.”