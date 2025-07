Golf: Harvey gets ace Published 1:21 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. — Former Salisbury High and Catawba College golfer Steve Harvey made his first hole-in-one in 25 years on Saturday.

Harvey aced the 176-yard No. 3 hole at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club with a 6-iron.

He’s won a number of championships at the club.