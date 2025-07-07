American Legion baseball: Rowan romps to finish series Published 2:33 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

CONCORD — Cole Blevins homered early and homered late as Rowan County romped 12-0 against Kannapolis on Sunday at Northwest Cabarrus High.

Brant Graham (5-0) extended his scoreless streak as Rowan (21-5) swept the best-of-three first-round series. Graham hasn’t allowed a run in his last six starts, covering 27.1 innings.

Graham pitched the first four innings of the mercy-rule game, and Connor Park finished off the sixth shutout of the season for Rowan pitchers.

Kannapolis loaded the bases in the third, but Graham fielded a comebacker and started a 1-2-3 double play. That was a backbreaker for any rally hopes.

Rowan pitchers held Kannapolis to two runs or fewer in all six meetings.

Kannapolis (7-14) played tight games with Rowan frequently, but this one was over quickly. Rowan scored eight runs in the top of the first. as Blevins socked a solo homer and Marshal Faw delivered a bases-clearing double.

Thanks to some solid work by Kannapolis reliever Corbin Goodman, it stayed 8-0 until the fifth. Moments after Goodman exited, Blevins creamed a three-run homer with Eli Graham and Gaige Scruggs on base. Brice Knox added a sac fly to give Rowan a dozen runs.

Everyone in the Rowan starting lineup had at least one hit.

Rowan will return to action for the next round on July 9. That round also will be best-of-three. Rowan will have Kendal Sifford and Brant Graham ready to go again on the mound.

•••

Area III playoff scores:

Mooresville eliminated Concord 11-1 and 7-6 in nine innings.

The Davidson County Hawgs eliminated Mocksville 6-5 and 18-6.

Queen City eliminated Anson County 11-8 and 9-8.

Liberty eliminated Hamlet, 4-1 and 11-5.

High Point leads 1-0 against the Davidson County Swine, and Randolph County leads 1-0 against Chatham County.

Union County advanced with a first-round bye.