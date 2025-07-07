American Legion baseball: Rowan edges Kannapolis in Game 1 Published 12:37 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s American Legion baseball team opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win against Kannapolis on Saturday at Newman Park.

Kendal Sifford (5-1) held Kannapolis to four hits and one run in five innings of work, striking out four and walking two.

Marshal Faw put up zeroes in the sixth — after Kannapolis put two men on base — and the seventh for his third save.

It was a tense opening game in a best-of-three series. It wasn’t over until center fielder Brice Knox chased down a long drive by Conner Coy for the final out.

Luke Ponczka had two doubles to lead Rowan hitters. His double in the first inning scored Cole Blevins. Ponczka’s hit would have plated two, but Rowan had a base-running mishap.

Coy raced home on a fielder’s choice to tie the game in the top of the third.

Rowan (20-5) scored what proved to be the decisive run in the bottom of the third when Brice Knox singled home Blevins, who scored both Rowan runs.

Kannapolis starting pitcher Will Hollmeyer was tough. Rowan was limited to five hits.