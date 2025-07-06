Upcoming revival program scheduled
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025
SALISBURY — The United Ministerial Alliance Revival will be held July 9-11 at Tower of Power United Holy Church, located at 601 East Cemetery Street, Salisbury.
Each service will start at 6 p.m.
Speakers are:
• July 9: Pastor Eric SuSong – Mt. Calvary Holy Church
• July 10: Pastor Ricky Johnson – Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
• July 11: Bishop Harvey Rice – Mt. Calvary Holy Church
Most Popular
The president of the United Ministerial Alliance is Bishop Ronald Hash