Upcoming revival program scheduled

SALISBURY — The United Ministerial Alliance Revival will be held July 9-11 at Tower of Power United Holy Church, located at 601 East Cemetery Street, Salisbury.

Each service will start at 6 p.m.

Speakers are:

• July 9: Pastor Eric SuSong – Mt. Calvary Holy Church

• July 10: Pastor Ricky Johnson – Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

• July 11: Bishop Harvey Rice – Mt. Calvary Holy Church

The president of the United Ministerial Alliance is Bishop Ronald Hash