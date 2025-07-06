Senior Helpers opens doors in Salisbury Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

SALISBURY — Senior Helpers, a provider of in-home senior care services, recently announced the opening of its newest location in Salisbury.

The location, owned and operated by Jalin Moore and Jordan Smith, began serving the community on June 27. Moore transitioned into entrepreneurship after his NFL career was unexpectedly cut short. He launched a real estate business across the Carolinas and earned dual broker licenses. Smith is reportedly driven by a passion for serving her community and helping families find compassionate care for their loved ones.

Through Senior Helpers of Central North Carolina, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home — from daily assistance to specialized care for chronic conditions.

“I chose Senior Helpers because their identity matched my purpose — to treat every client like family and help seniors thrive in the place they call home,” Moore said.

A release from the company on described a commitment to dependable, consistent and affordable nonmedical senior care services.

“The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients,” the release said. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.

Moore’s passion for caregiving was sparked by the loss of his grandfather to cancer, which gave him deep empathy for families navigating aging, illness and loss — and a drive to ensure seniors receive compassionate, high-quality care. For Smith, the passing of her grandmother reinforced the importance of her work and renewed her commitment to providing meaningful, trustworthy support to families. Their personal experiences fuel their shared mission to make a lasting impact in senior care.

“I take pride in creating a team that treats every client like family,” Smith said. “Our team is dedicated to providing care that helps seniors live with dignity and comfort at home.”

Senior Helpers of Central North Carolina offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program — a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place.

Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gems program for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance and veteran care.

“Jalin and Jordan are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for helping seniors age comfortably makes them perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business grow and more North Carolina residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”

Senior Helpers of Central North Carolina is located at 1933 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Ste. 103, Salisbury.

To contact the office, call 980-892-7392 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/nc/salisbury/