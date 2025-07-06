RPL to host civic vendor fair Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

SAALISBURY — Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury (201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury) is inviting the community to enjoy a day of civic engagement and discovery at the Civic Vendor Fair on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will help participants connect with local resources and learn more about the opportunities available within the community.

According to a press release from the libary, a variety of local vendors will be participating, including Rowan County Board of Elections, Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), Rowan County Parks and Recreation, Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation and Rowan Literacy Council, among others.

Those organizations will be sharing information on their services, programs, and ways to get involved in the community. Speak with representatives and learn about resources available to the public, volunteer opportunities and other helpful information.

In addition to the civic opportunities, Rowan Public Library will offer activities for all ages throughout the day, including a creative coloring station, storytime for children and yard games for families.

For more information about the Civic Vendor Fair, contact Lyndsey Maloney at 704-216-8248.