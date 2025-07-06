Filing for municipal elections kicks off Monday Published 12:07 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Filing is opening for local races on Monday, with municipalities throughout Rowan County having positions open on their boards.

The filing period officially opens on Monday, July 7, at 8 a.m. and runs through Friday, July 18, at noon.

In Salisbury, the mayoral position is up along with all four seats on the Salisbury City Council. The mayor will serve a four-year term, while the Salisbury City Council seats will begin to stagger. The two highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms, while the remaining two council members will serve two-year terms.

The filing fee for both the mayor and city council elections is $10.

Incumbents are Mayor Tamara Sheffield, Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin and council members David Post, Carlton Jackson Jr. and Susan Kluttz.

The staggered terms are the result of a 2023 referendum that was approved with a vote of 1,781 to 872.

The Cleveland Board of Commissioners has three seats up for election in 2025 as well as the mayoral seat. The commissioners serve four-year terms while the mayor serves a two-year term. The filing fee for both elections is $5.

Incumbents are Mayor Pat Phifer and commissioners Jeanette Rankin, John Brown and Wilson Holloway.

In Granite Quarry, two town council seats are up for grabs along with the mayor. Both serve four-year terms, with the mayoral election being the result of a charter amendment passed by the town council unanimously in April of 2024. The filing fee for both elections is $5.

Incumbents are Mayor Brittany Barnhardt and council members John Linker and Laurie Mack.

Two Landis Board of Aldermen seats with four-year terms are up for election. The incumbents are Tony Corriher and Darrell Overcash. The filing fee is $5.

In Rockwell, the mayor along with two of the members of the Rockwell Board of Aldermen are up for reelection. The filing fee for both is $5.

The incumbents are Mayor Chuck Bowman and Aldermen Bill Earnhardt and Jay Stake.

For Spencer, three members of the board of aldermen will have their seats up for grabs in November. The filing fee is $5.

Incumbents are Rashid Muhammad, Andrew Howe and Erin Moody.

Kannapolis has multiple seats up for grabs, with the mayor and four city council seats up for election. The mayor and three of the city council seats are up for election for four-terms while the fourth council seat is the unexpired term of Council Member Tom Kincaid.

The filling fees for the mayoral position is $60 while the fee for the council seats is $30.

The other incumbents are Mayor Darrell Hinnant and council members Jeanne Dixon, Doug Wilson and Dianne Berry.

Kincaid’s seat is up for reelection because he resigned from the City Council in December of 2023 in a move surrounded by controversy. Kincaid was subsequently reappointed in January of 2024. Kincaid’s following term then ran only through the next Kannapolis election cycle as he is legally treated as an appointment to an empty seat.

While several people have announced their intentions to file for election to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners and for Rowan County sheriff, county positions are not up for election until 2026. Candidates will file for the primaries for those positions in December.