Butch named A.L. Brown top admin Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The newest person tasked with leading A.L. Brown High School is a familiar face to the Wonders.

In a press release, Kannapolis City Schools announced the appointment of Bret Butch as the new principal of A.L. Brown High School, effective July 1. According to that release, Butch most recently served as assistant principal of instruction

Butch brings more than two decades of experience in education, with a reportedly strong track record of instructional leadership, school improvement and a deep commitment to student success. The school system indicated that in his most recent role, he played an integral part in “academic data analysis, staff development, scheduling and student support,” adding that “his leadership has helped shape a culture of collaboration and continuous growth.”

Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Newell cheered on Butch’s appointment.

“Bret Butch is a passionate, experienced leader who knows A.L. Brown and believes deeply in its students, staff and community,” Newell said. “He leads with humility and heart, and he has a clear vision for increasing achievement, building trust and strengthening community partnerships. I’m confident his leadership will make a lasting impact on the Wonder community.”

Butch’s career also includes assistant principal roles at West Cabarrus High School, Concord High School and Hunter Huss High School. He began his career teaching middle school mathematics before moving into school leadership. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

“I am honored to serve as principal of A.L. Brown High School,” Butch said. “This school and this community mean a great deal to me. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff to ensure every student has the opportunity to grow, thrive and succeed.”