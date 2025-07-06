Brad Rhodes: Creating sustainable income in retirement Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

By Brad Rhodes

Creating sustainable income in retirement is one of the most important financial goals any retiree can have. It’s not just about having enough money saved — it’s about ensuring that the money you’ve accumulated will last as long as you do, while still providing the lifestyle you envisioned. This requires more than guesswork. It demands a strategy built on predictability, risk management and adaptability.

At the heart of retirement planning lies a fundamental shift: you move from the accumulation phase to the distribution phase. That shift is where many retirees encounter unexpected challenges. No longer is it just about how much your portfolio grows, but how well it can provide income month after month without depleting your principal too soon. This is where sustainable income comes in — it’s income that not only meets your needs but continues throughout your lifetime, no matter what happens with the market or the economy.

Traditional strategies have leaned heavily on systematic withdrawals from investment accounts. While this method can work in stable markets, it becomes extremely risky during times of volatility. A down market early in retirement, combined with ongoing withdrawals, can erode a portfolio quickly. This “sequence of returns” risk is a silent killer of retirement income, and one that many people don’t understand until it’s too late.

That’s why incorporating guaranteed income sources is so vital. Products like annuities — especially fixed indexed annuities with lifetime income riders — can provide income you can’t outlive. They create a personal pension-like stream of income that doesn’t depend on market performance, offering peace of mind when other assets are subject to ups and downs.

Another critical component is Social Security. Maximizing your benefits through smart claiming strategies — such as delaying benefits until full retirement age or beyond — can significantly increase the income you receive for life. Pairing Social Security with annuities and a well-structured investment portfolio can create a diversified income plan that adjusts to your needs and economic conditions.

Sustainable income planning also means building in flexibility. Health expenses, inflation and unexpected life events all demand a cushion. This is why emergency funds, tax planning and access to liquid assets must also be part of your income strategy.

Ultimately, the goal is to eliminate guesswork. Sustainable income in retirement means you don’t just hope your money lasts — you know it will.

Brad Rhodes, a native North Carolinian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management.