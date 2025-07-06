Baseball: Knox enjoying the Legion experience Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Brice Knox started the winning rally in the big game against Mooresville on Tuesday with a hit, and then he made a game-saving running catch in center field to send Rowan fans home with smiles on their faces.

It’s been a productive summer for Knox, a 2025 West Rowan graduate who is playing for Rowan County American Legion for the first time. His batting average (.254) isn’t what he’d like it to be, but his defense and hustle have been important for a Rowan team that is 19-5, won its division and entered the playoffs with 13 wins in its last 14 games.

And he’s versatile.

“The first day of Legion practice, I think about 13 guys went to the infield and maybe five went to the outfield,” Knox said. “I can play a lot of positions, but I knew right away I’d be playing mostly outfield this summer.”

That’s been the case. He’ll move to the infield when needed, but center field has become his home most of the time.

He throws regular bullpens and could pitch if needed, but Rowan has needed him for only one inning so far this summer.

Knox was always one of the quicker guys on his teams growing up, so he usually was stationed at the quick-guy positions — center field and shortstop. He was mostly a shortstop by the time he got to West Rowan, and he became a four-year starter for coach Seth Graham and the Falcons.

But his senior season, Knox was employed at third base more than anywhere else. He became a strong defender at the hot corner, and he swung a very good bat for a powerful club (24-5) that won some hardware in the South Piedmont Conference. West batted .374 as a team. Knox hit .429 in an all-conference and all-county season with 23 runs scored and 25 RBIs. He stole 16 bases to tie Cole Blevins for the team lead.

Knox made a commitment before his senior high school season to Surry Community College.

“When I went up there to visit, I really wasn’t expecting that much, but the school was so nice it kind of blew me away,” Knox said. “You just don’t expect a community college to be that nice.”

Knox’s West Rowan buddies, Legion shortstop Eli Graham and catcher Gaige Scruggs, eventually decided on Surry as well. Eventually a fourth Falcon — outfielder Ben Koontz signed too.

“I don’t think Surry has been able to see us play much,” Knox said. “But they were glad to take us mostly on the recommendation of Eli’s dad (Josh Graham). The West Rowan guys who have been going up to Surry have been doing really well.”

The West Rowan foursome heading to Surry in the fall definitely will have a lot to live up to. West graduate Matthew Connolly, who is now Catawba’s starting catcher, was Region 10 Player of the Year for Surry in 2024. West Rowan grad Elijah Palmer, an outfielder, starred for Surry and was Region Player of the Year in 2025. He signed with St. Bonaventure. West grad Lucas Graham, Eli’s brother, was an all-conference player for Surry, and West grad Zach McNeely was usually in the starting lineup for the Knights, who have been winning a lot of games with heavy contributions from Rowan and Cabarrus players.

Knox has no regrets about the summers he played showcase ball, but Legion is definitely a different sort of experience.

“Everyone says showcase ball is the way to get recruited, and I can’t argue with that, but I think Legion is a great way to go once you’ve got recruiting settled because Legion gives you an opportunity to play every day,” Knox said. “You play so much in Legion — it can be exhausting with five or six game days in a row — but that’s also the fun part of it because I really like to play baseball. I get so many game reps. And there are lots of practice reps even when you do have an off day. I’ve gotten better this summer. That was my goal.”

The playoffs (starting Saturday) will provide more new experiences for Knox, who often bats cleanup. He’ll have huge at-bats in a team setting in tense situations, and with good crowds yelling on every pitch. At its best, it’s hard to beat the Legion playoff atmosphere, and Rowan will have some energizing moments.

“Brice is a really good player and good guy,” Eli Graham said. “He can play about anywhere except catcher, and I think that’s the big plus he’ll have going for him at Surry. Whatever they need, he can play there.”

Knox is low-key about it, but has a celebrity girlfriend. She probably has more power than he does, although he says the team doesn’t give him too much grief about it.

Tennessee rising sophomore softball player Emma Clarke, the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year for the 2023-24 school year, makes frequent visits to Newman Park to keep up with all of her Falcon friends, but Knox is at the top of her list.

“I was really proud of what Emma did as a freshman at Tennessee,” he said. “She went there, not knowing anyone, played on one of the best teams in the county in the best league in the county, and held her own. I had a chance to go out there and see her a few times. She loves her team and loves the school, so she’s happy. That’s the important thing.”